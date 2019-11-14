Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh Screened For Students In Pune To Celebrate Children’s Day

A special screening of the recently released Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh has been conducted for students in Pune to mark Children’s Day.

The screening of Saand Ki Aankh was organised by Cinepolis P & M Mall in Pune on Wednesday. Also, Round Table India, an NGO from Pune, organised another screening for school children to spread the message of women empowerment and inspiring lives.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, “Saand Ki Aankh” is based on the lives of India’s oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar.

“Saand Ki Aankh” released on Diwali with the multistarrer commercial biggie “Housefull 4” and the comedy drama “Made In China“. All three films have drawn the benefit of the extended festive weekend and scored at the box-office.

Now on the occasion of Children’s Day on Thursday, special screenings of the film for students will take place in Jaipur and Ahmedabad too.

Bhumi says she knew they had an uphill task at hand but always knew that the film will do well in its own way because of the strong content.

Talking about the Saand Ki Aankh’s success, Bhumi had earlier said, ““It was amazing to have a heroine-led film on Diwali! It was good to have a different Diwali where a film starring two heroines released and also stood its ground. It’s a landmark moment for the industry. We always knew that the collections would grow slow and steady for us because this film literally has no formula, it does not have a male lead in any form – not even in a supporting form.”

