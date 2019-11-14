Happy Children’s Day 2019: From Paa To Udaan, 5 Kid Characters That Redefined Children In Bollywood

It is not often that Bollywood comes up with films that revolve around children. And even if they do, they are often a blink and miss release. But, on this Children’s Day, we are here to break the myth around this concept.

Right from Makdee to Black, here is a list of 5 movies that have given child actors a chance to deliver breakthrough performance and boy these children have certainly done wonders!

1. Makdee:

Despite having a seasoned Shabana Azmi in the lead role, Makdee was a delight to watch for the impeccable acting skills of Shweta Basu Prasad in this directorial debut of Vishal Bharadwaj.

The film revolves around a series of tasks that a loving sister has to do in order to save her twin from the clutches of an evil witch, whose very existence is denied by the villagers.

2. Stanley Ka Dabba:

The Amol Gupte directorial has been appreciated for sending out such a sensitive message through a film that in its nascent stages look all fun and glam. But it is only in the later stages that one realizes that the film has a deeper and truer meaning to it after a school kids tryst with his dabba and surly teachers come into the picture.

3. Black:

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali masterpiece moved us all, but what won our hearts in the true essence was Ayesha Kapur as a young Michelle McNelly. Despite having a megastar like Amitabh Bachchan in the same frame one could not help but realize how powerful the child actor was.

Balck revolves around Debraj, a stubborn teacher helps Michelle, a girl with visual and hearing impairment, explore her potential as she takes on the challenge of graduating college.

4. Paa:

The R. Balki directorial is in one work a piece of sheer brilliance. The film also proved that Amitabh Bachchan in every capacity deserves the title of an evergreen legend that has been bestowed upon him. Amitabh Bachchan playing his son’s son is just what you need to change your perspective around what a stereotypical Bollywood child should look like on screen.

5. Udaan:

Rajat Barmecha as the child who is forced to live a life his father has sketched for him after being expelled from college is just too relatable to every growing up child in the patriarchal Indian society. Despite sharing the frame with a seasoned actor like Ronit Roy, Rajat stood out every time he stepped in the frame with his sheer brilliance and the conviction with which he played his character of Rohan.

Well here’s a list of the 5 films we feel changed the definition of how Bollywood perceives child actors or teenagers and how beautifully did these young actors play their parts so much so to match the steps of seasoned actors who shared the frame with them.

