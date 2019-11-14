Dabangg 3’s Hud Hud Song Comes Under The Radar Of Memers & Even Salman Khan Fans Will LOL On These Memes

Dabangg 3 is one of the most talked-about films currently. Salman Khan fans cannot wait to see the actor return as Chulbul Pandey in the third part of the film and have been anxiously waiting for the updates about the movie. The team decided to release the audio of the song first and then release the videos of it. And the first song that they released was Hud Hud.

Salman is seen in a cool avatar and the song is an absolute treat for the fans. Salman shows off some cool tricks in the song that will leave you amused and wanting for more. But that’s not why we are here.

Only minutes after the song hit the internet world, netizens decided to make memes on the song that are absolutely hilarious. From Salman’s fire-spitting scene to his butt movement step, the netizens used it all. Check out some of our picks from the numerous memes that we came across.

Who said dinosaur dont exist ?

Here in India we have one 🦕

Velociraptor salman . #HudHudDabangg #Dabangg3 pic.twitter.com/oqngGDpF2T — Amol Khiladi 😇 (@Khiladi_desi) November 14, 2019

Talking about the song, the video of Hud Hud gives a glimpse into how massively entertaining the film is going to be. Shot on the Ghats of Ahilya Fort in Maheshwar with more than 500 background dancers, Hud Hud showcases everything audience associates Chulbul Pandey with, entertaining, bold and larger than life.

Apart from the catchy hook step, the song showcases some daring sequences which will leave the audience wanting for more. The song has been choreographed by Shabina Khan, composed by Sajid-Wajid, lyrics by Jaleees Sherwani and Danish Sabri, and vocals by Divya Kumar, Shabab Sabri and Sajid.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

