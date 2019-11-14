Mahesh Babu Tweets An Adorable Video Clip With His Kids On The Occasion Of Children’s Day!

The superstar has been known for his down to earth personality and at the same time harmonizing his personal life and his professional life, apart from his impeccable acting skills. Mahesh Babu is one of the most desired actors in the industry and has always checked in with hits after hits.

The star recently took to his Instagram and shared a GIF with his kids, and it is too cute!

My kids…my world, they keep the child in me alive♥♥♥

And to all the children out there…keep shining bright! #HappyChildrensDay 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/NvYuwuWpgB — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 14, 2019

He captioned it,

“My kids…my world, they keep the child in me alive♥

♥

♥

And to all the children out there….keep shining bright!#HappyChildrensDay”

This Diwali, Superstar Mahesh Babu and his family gave a special treat to his fans. A commercial featuring Mahesh Babu along with his wife Namrata and children Gautam, Sitara aired all over on Diwali. This is an eye feast for fans as this is the first time the entire family of Superstar is featuring in a commercial.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is shooting for Sarileru Neekevvaru and the makers have released a new poster on the day of Diwali. The movie is slated to hit the screens on Sankranti 2020 and the fans are looking forward to watching their superstar on the silver screen.

