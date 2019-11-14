Thalapathy 64: Thalapathy Vijay To Play A College Professor In Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Action Thriller? 

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay is in news all over following his next which has been tentatively titled #Thalapathy64. The actor who recently wrapped the film’s first schedule in Chennai is all busy these days with the shoot of second schedule in Delhi.

There have been numerous reports doing rounds from the past couple of days regarding the Tamil actor’s character in the film.

Reportedly, one may get to see the superstar playing a strong-headed college professor who apart from teaching students is on a mission to fight against the crime of corruption in the education system.

Talking about Thalapathy 64, the film also has Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi in the pivotal role. As the latter in the film will be seen as an antagonist.

It is for the very first time where Thalapathy Vijay and Sethupathi Vijay are working on the same project.

Thalapathy64 also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Antony Varghese, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj along with others. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the XB Film Creators production company.

The music for the action thriller will be composed by renowned music director and singer Anirudh Ravichander. The film will hit big screens in April 2020.

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay’s last release Bigil, the film which released on occasion of Diwali is having a great run in the theatres. The sports action drama garnered over 200 crores at the box office in just 5 days after its release.

