AA20: Allu Arjun & Sukumar’s Action Thriller Postponed?

It was late last month when Allu Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar launched their next which has been tentatively titled AA20 with a muhurat pooja in Hyderabad.

The latest news related to the film is if reports are to be believed the film which was originally slated to go on floors in the coming December may be pushed to next year.

Reportedly, Allu Arjun who is in France shooting for final portions of his Sankranthi release Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, won’t be free till 12th January.

Post wrapping up his film he will be all busy with its promotions in December. Thus the chances of AA20 going on floor in December without its lead star seems a bit impossible.

However, as if now all we can say is it’s not yet clear about when exactly AA20 will go on floors following Allu Arjun’s busy schedule.

Talking about AA20, the film’s subject is based on the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

The Allu Arjun starrer has gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna as the film’s leading lady. One may also get to see Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role in AA20 as there were reports doing rounds early last month about the Super Deluxe actor being approached by the makers for the role of an antagonist.

The music for the action thriller will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP.

The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers productions.

It will be for the third time where the director-actor duo of Allu Arjun and Sukumar are teaming up for a film project.

The duo has earlier worked together for 2004 released Arya and 2009 release Arya 2.

