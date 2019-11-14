Avengers: Endgame’s DELETED Scene Featuring Tony Stark Meeting His Grown Up Daughter Will Make You Emotional, Watch

Avengers: Endgame released in April this year, but Marvel fans are still not over the heartbreaking climax of the film. Tony Stark aka Iron Man played by Robert Downey Jr’s death scene was one of the distressing scenes for the fans to watch.

In the film, we were also introduced to Tony Stark and Pepper Potts’ daughter Morgan. We got to see some cute moments between father-daughter and fans are never going to forget ‘I Love You, 3000’. The makers had revealed that they had deleted a scene from the film which shows Tony meeting his daughter, who is now a teenager.

Well, good news for all the Iron Man fans as videos of Tony meeting Morgan is going viral on the internet. In this video, Tony Stark is located in the Soul Realm after his death. His daughter, played by Kathrine Langford enters the Realm. Their interaction will surely make you emotional.

In the video, Tony doubts his decision and tells Morgan that he might have done a mistake and things might have not gone right. However, Morgan pacifies him and tells him that his plan worked and lives her saved.

Morgan says, “Yea. It worked for me. I got to live, grow up. for you, I can’t answer.”

The father-daughter duo bid goodbye to each other with a warm hug. Morgan says to Tony, “I love you”, to which he replies, “I love you, 3000”.

Watch the videos below:

Earlier, directors, Anthony and Joe Russo revealed why they didn’t keep the scene Avengers: Endgame. Joe told HappySadConfused, “There was an idea that we had that Tony was gonna go into the metaphysical way station that Thanos goes into [in Infinity War]. There was going to be a future version of [Stark’s] daughter in that way station. We showed it to a test audience and it was really confusing for them. What we realized about it was we didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter.”

