It is not a hidden fact that Malaika Arora’s divorce from her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, was a highly publicized affair. The former couple had announced their separation in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2017. However, did you know that Arora recalled being accused of living a lavish life after her divorce due to a ‘fat alimony’ that she was rumored to have received from Arbaaz? The actress-dancer remembered being aghast after hearing these rumors.

Malaika Arora Was Ridiculed And Questioned

In a throwback interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora recalled being ridiculed and questioned about her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. The Chaiya Chaiya girl added, “When I decided to get divorced, I don’t think there were too many women in the industry getting divorced and moving on. I felt, for me, for my personal growth, my choice, I had to feel okay within if I had to make my kid happy and make my kid flourish in his space. So, that’s what I did. I had to feel settled and happy to make anyone around me happy. It starts with me.”

Malaika Arora Was Accused Of Receiving A Fat Alimony

Furthermore, Malaika Arora remembered an article that stated that she could afford an extravagant clothing because of a ‘fat alimony’ that she received from her divorce. The actress said, “Somebody decided to carry a ridiculous article about something that I was wearing as to how expensive it is, and they said, ‘Clearly she can afford it because she got a fat alimony,’ and I was aghast. Whatever you have done in life, whatever level, it makes no difference.” According to DNA, Malaika received an alimony sum of around 10 to 15 crores from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, along with a joint custody of their son Arhaan Khan.

While Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with Shura Khan in December last year, Malaika Arora entered into a romantic relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor in 2016. However, Kapoor confirmed their breakup this year. The actress sparked dating rumors with fashion stylist Rahul Vijay, with whom she was seen at singer AP Dhillon’s concert in Mumbai recently.

