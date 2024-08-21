Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started dating in 2019. Even though rumors around their split have also been prevailing lately, they seem to be going strong. The couple has often been trolled for their age gap. In an episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Arjun (39) spoke about the brickbats that he often receives for dating the 50-year-old actress.

Arjun Kapoor had taken a sharp dig at the upbringing of the trolls who targeted his relationship with Malaika Arora. The Kuttey actor said, “What is important to understand is that you will be affected. There is no person that is not being affected, it is about dealing with it. It also shows their (trollers) upbringing. Those people that are putting up random comments, you also know that they are doing this to get your attention. So earlier, I used a to get a bit worked up and wanted to respond all the time. Then I realized I had to allow it to sink in to understand what the reason is why these desperate people are trying to get my attention and try to detach myself from their reaction. Does it affect me? Yes, it does. They might be doing it for likes.”

Further, Karan Johar discussed being ‘sexuality shamed’ all the time by the internet. To this, Arjun replied,” These are the same people who will take selfies with you. When they see you at a shoot, these are the same people that are also dying to take selfies and photos with you. These are the same people, unfortunately.”

For those unaware, Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, and they have a son named Arhaan. Arjun Kapoor is 38 years old, while Malaika Arora is 50. The couple has a 12-year age difference. The couple is often seen posting pictures on social media and giving major couple goals. However, earlier this year, rumors ignited of the couple parting ways. It was further fueled after Malaika also unfollowed some of Arjun’s family members on social media. The rumors were put to an end after the duo was spotted at outings in Mumbai.

