It has been 24 years since the musical hit Dhadkan arrived at the box office. The Dharmesh Darshan film starring Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Shilpa Shetty was released on August 11, 2024. The film, despite not churning out great box office numbers, was considered a success for two reasons – a phenomenal music album and superb word of mouth despite 4-year delay!

The OG Cast Of Dhadkan

Dhadkan took 4 years to release, and the film was initially planned with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Dev. The good boy who turned bad. However, after Sanjay Dutt’s arrest, things turned overnight for the film. Ajay Devgn was offered both Ram and Dev’s roles, but he rejected them.

Suniel Shetty’s Birthday Gift!

Incidentally, the film was released on August 11, 2000, on the ocassion of Suniel Shetty’s 39th birthday. The actor was eventually a very late choice for the film after the role went to Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Rahul Roy, Bobby Deol, and Arbaaz Khan, but it finally turned out in Shetty’s favor, giving him the best birthday gift!

Arbaaz Khan Shot For Dhadkan!

Before the Main Hoon Naa actor entered the film, Arbaaz Khan was playing Dev. In fact, he even shot for the film with Shilpa Shetty. In one of her interviews with Rediff, Shilpa said, “Actually, I feel bad for Arbaaz. But I have no say in the matter – I am just an artist. They didn’t ask me about removing him. They must have had their problems.”

The Suniel – Akshay Pair

Even Arbaaz did not take his removal from the film well and called it unethical slamming Shetty in the media. Reports suggest that Dharmesh Darshan removed Arbaaz Khan after his previous film as the negative lead, Daraar, flopped. Moreover, his removal was a calculated decision since a Suniel-Akshay pair would have worked better in the circuit and raised the price of the film.

Suniel Shetty’s Career Charm!

Dhadkan became Suniel Shetty’s career-best since the actor received his first and only Filmfare award for Best Actor in a Negative Role. Rest, as they say, is history. Be right back; need to hear that iconic Anjali…Tum Mujhe Bhool Jaao, Ye Main Hone Nahi Doonga!

