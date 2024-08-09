John Abraham is known for speaking his mind, and he doesn’t mince words when sharing his thoughts on any issue. Now, as the actor is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Vedaa, he’s interacting with the media and having a heart-to-heart conversation. Recently, he graced a popular podcast, and without taking the names of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Tiger Shroff, he slammed them for endorsing an unhealthy thing like pan masala.

Next, John will be seen on the big screen with Vedaa, which will be released on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day. Two other big films are also releasing on the same day: Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein. Yes, it’s a three-way clash, but John’s film could be a dark horse. The trailer of the film received a positive response from all corners, and now, all eyes are set to see how its actual content turns out to be.

Coming back to the story, John Abraham recently had a fun conversation on Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast on the latter’s YouTube channel. There, he spoke bluntly about the actors promoting a harmful product like pan masala. Although he didn’t take names, he clearly took a big at Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Tiger Shroff for promoting such products.

John Abraham said, “If I live my life with honesty, and if I practice what I preach, then I’m a role model. But if I’m presenting a fake version of myself in public and behaving like a different person behind their back, they’ll spot it.” He added, “People talk about fitness, and the same people endorse paan masala. I love all my actor friends and I’m not disrespecting any of them. I want to make it clear that I’m talking about myself. But I will not sell death because it’s a matter of principle.”

John Abraham further shared an estimated annual turnover of the pan masala industry and also called actors who promote such products. “Do you know that the yearly turnover for the paan masala industry is ₹45,000 crore? Which means that even the government is supporting it, and that’s why it isn’t illegal. You’re selling death. How can you live with it?” the Vedaa actor quoted.

Meanwhile, Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani, also stars Sharvari Wagh and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Disha Patani Dons A Racy G-String & Brings Back Low-Waist Pants To Fashion Trends & Yes, Don’t Miss Out On Those Sultry Moves!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News