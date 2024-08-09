The internet has been buzzing with jokes on Naag Panchami today. Someone is offering the evil rishtedars milk, while others are talking about their poisonous co-workers. In fact, Naagin has been a very integral part of Hindi films and television. Before Ekta Kapoor milked the TV series launching Mouni Roy as a shape-shifting snake and turning it into a franchise, Bollywood films loved the idea and world of snakes!

The First Film Nagin Nailing The Box Office

In 1954, Bollywood, for the first time, decided to try the snake formula and used the iconic being in the song ‘Man Dole Mera Tan Dole.’ Titled Nagina, the film starred Vyjanthimala, and the film was immortalized due to its music. We still groove to Jaadugar Saiyan Chhod Mori Baiyaan.

Nagin was made on a budget of 40 lakh and earned 1.50 crore at the box office. The story of two lovers who are drawn towards each other by the music of their snake-charming flutes starred Vyjanthimala and Pradeep Kumar. The film registered a profit of 275%, almost 3.75 times higher than its budget. It was the highest-grossing film of 1954.

Highest Grosser Of 1976

In 1976, Reena Roy turned a shape-shifting Naagin to revenge her lover’s death in a film titled Nagin. Along with Reena Roy, the film starred Jeetendra, Rekha, Feroz Khan, Sanjay Khan, Sunil Dutt and others. It earned almost 4 crore at the box office. Some reports call it the highest-grossing film of 1976, while other reports confirm it to be the third-highest. The song ‘Tere Sang Pyaar Main Nahi Todna,’ belonged to the film.

Nagina – Sridevi’s Tryst With Snakes

Sridevi in 1986 turned a shape shifting snake in Nagina. The film starred Rishi Kapoor as the male lead and Amrish Puri as the antagonist snake charmer. Made on budget of almost 1.8 – 2 crore, the film earned 4.75 crore registering almost 160% profit.

The Charm Ended

The charm of the snake films ended with this, and a lot of films played with the concept in the late 80s and early 90s. Sridevi herself plays a snake in Nigaahein, a sequel to Nagina, Rekha, and Reena Roy played the same in Sheshnaag in the 90s. However, the worst snake film came in 2002, which was titled Jaani Dushman. The film was a rip off of 1976’s Nagin.

Shraddha Kapoor To Take Over

After Naagin’s phenomenal success on television, a trilogy with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead has been planned. While there is no update on the same, it would be interesting to see if the trilogy brings back the snake charm at the box office once again!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Bollywood films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 VS Fighter At The Indian Box Office: Shraddha Kapoor Might Beat Hrithik Roshan To Make Her Biggie #1 Bollywood Film Of 2024 In Day 1 Advance Booking

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News