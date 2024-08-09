Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter was Bollywood’s first magnum opus in 2024. Unfortunately, it didn’t fulfill mammoth box office expectations. Considering the massive budget, the film ended up earning underwhelming numbers. However, there are some areas where the biggie still stands unbeaten, and one such is day 1 advance booking for a Bollywood film in 2024. But it seems that Hrithik’s biggie has finally got a challenger in the form of Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2. Keep reading to know more!

Bollywood is headed for a mega clash this Independence Day as not two but three films are locking horns at the box office. There will be a competition between Shraddha’s Stree sequel, Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, and John Abraham’s Vedaa. As per the present picture, the Stree sequel is looking to be a clear winner by a big margin, and it is expected to surprise everyone with its performance.

Considering the hype on the ground level, Stree 2 is expected to emerge as a big money spinner Bollywood has been eagerly waiting for. While word-of-mouth will surely boost its business, the film is also aiming to score big through advance booking. It even has a strong chance of surpassing Fighter’s opening day pre-sales despite a three-way clash.

Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter still tops the list in terms of day 1 advance booking for Bollywood films in 2024. For those who don’t know, it grossed 8.60 crores through opening day pre-sales by selling over 2.80 lakh tickets all across the country. Since the Independence Day holiday is a big occasion, Stree 2 has a chance of surpassing the figure of Fighter.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the Stree sequel also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. It serves as the fifth installment in Maddock Supernatural Universe. If rumors are to be believed, Akshay Kumar will be seen in a special appearance.

