Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD, after attaining a thunderous success across the globe, has slowed down now and is trying its best to add a few more crores to its tally at the worldwide box office. In India, the film is expected to pick up again this weekend, while the run is almost over in the overseas market. Today, on its 44th day, the magnum opus will finally hit the mark of 1050 crores gross.

The Nag Ashwin directorial was released on June 27, and right from the opening day, it maintained a stronghold in India as well as overseas. Throughout its glorious theatrical journey, the biggie achieved several feats and established some new box office records. On each day, despite completing well over a month in theatres, the film is surpassing several new releases in terms of BookMyShow admits, which clearly reflects the magnitude of its success.

Coming to the collection update, Kalki 2898 AD has now slowed down considerably. In the last three days, the figure stayed below the mark of 0.50 crore in India. With such a run, the biggie has now got closer to the mark of 650 crores, and its current total after 44 days stands at 648.68 crores net. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at a staggering 765.44 crores at the Indian box office.

In overseas, the run of Kalki 2898 AD has dried up and as per the latest update, it stands at 283.88 crores gross. Adding this to Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 1049.32 crores gross.

With Murari’s re-release in the Telugu states, the collection will be impacted, but the Hindi belt is expected to support Kalki 2898 AD, thus helping it hit the 1050 crore mark today.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

