Kalki 2898 AD was released a week ago, and the film is minting good numbers at the box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the science fiction mythology drama stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. For the Baahubali star, this is the second movie with a Hindu mythology angle after Adipurush (2023).

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, was one of the most expensive films of 2023 and received many negative reviews. On the other hand, Kalki 2898 AD has mostly received positive reactions from the critics and the audience. In a new interview, the film’s director has taken a dig at Prabhas‘ 2023 movie.

Nag Ashwin Takes A Dig At Adipurush

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Nag Ashwin said that he has not asked theatre owners to leave an empty seat for Ashwatthama (played by Amitabh Bachchan). The Kalki 2898 AD director was quoted saying, “I won’t ask theatre owners to leave one seat for Ashwatthama for promotions; my content will speak for itself.”

To the uninitiated, when Adipurush was released, the film’s team had requested theatre owners to leave one seat for Lord Hanuman. The promotional strategy received mixed reactions from the masses. Along with Prabhas, it also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD has been released in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer is doing wonderful business, especially with its Hindi version. The Hindi version has entered the 200 crore club worldwide, which is a big feat for the movie, especially for the Baahubali star whose last few movies didn’t do much business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki 2898 – AD (@kalki2898ad)

Furthermore, Kalki 2898 AD ends on a cliffhanger, and the sequel is confirmed. The movie is praised for its storytelling, amazing blend of sci-fi and Hindu mythology, and performances. Fans also enjoyed the special appearances made by several South stars, such as Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli, and others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Revisiting Rajinikanth’s Last Box Office Clash Amid Vettaiyan VS Kanguva Talks: Global Gross Of 230 Crores+, But A Domestic Defeat Against Ajith Kumar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News