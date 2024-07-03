Prabhas and his fans are currently soaking in the fantastic box office run of Kalki 2898 AD. Amid this celebration time, there’s one major update coming in and that’s related to Salaar 2. The film is undoubtedly among the most anticipated Indian films and carries tremendous potential, considering the exciting end to the first installment. The last we heard about the project was related to its delay, but now, as per the latest development, it’s on track to arrive on its scheduled release date.

Salaar proved to be a much-needed success for Prabhas. The film grossed 615.26 crores at the worldwide box office and was declared a big success. After such a run, expectations are very high for the next part, and the makers don’t want it to be too late. Reportedly, they have locked a release date of December 2025.

Previously, Salaar 2 was put on hold, and plans for its June shooting were delayed due to director Prashanth Neel’s commitment to a film with Jr NTR, which is rumored to be titled Dragon. Now, as per the latest report in Pinkvilla, the Salaar sequel will kick off on August 10, and a 20 percent shoot is already done. The shoot will happen during a 15-day schedule at Ramoji Film City.

The source close to the development states, “Through the making of Salaar, Prashanth Neel has already shot for 20 percent of the sequel with Prabhas and Prithviraj. There is a standing set at Ramoji Film City, and the journey on Salaar 2 begins with a schedule on this set.”

It is learned that Salaar 2 will be shot over eight months starting next month. “Prashanth Neel is committed to shooting two feature films – Salaar 2 and Dragon with NTR Jr. – in 2024 and 2025. He has met both the producers and promised to shoot the two feature films in the pre-decided timelines. He has chalked out a schedule for both films, and he is confident to have a smooth journey with two of the top stars,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Salaar 2 will witness two friends, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, turning into enemies.

