In the film Maharaj she stars alongside Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat. and Sharwari. Shalini plays a character who is forced into a sexual encounter with a self-proclaimed godman portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat. This scene caused Shalini significant anxiety.

Shalini shared that when she first read the scene, she thought that her character was foolish. However she later understood that her initial reaction was due to societal conditioning. The film is set in the 1800s and focuses on Jaideep’s character, a godman who convinces young women that submitting to him in a ritual called charan seva is holy. It is also shown that society approves these acts by believing them to be sacred.

Recounting her experience in an interview , Arjun Reddy actress Shalini described how performing the scene affected her. After filming, she said that she felt anxious and needed to step outside for fresh air. She immediately informed her director Siddharth P. Malhotra and her co-star Jaideep Ahlawat about her distress, both of whom understood the situation.

Shalini explained that her real-life beliefs differ greatly from her character’s. Initially, she viewed Kishori and her character as naive and foolish. But she later realized that Kishori wasn’t stupid; she was simply a product of intense conditioning believing everything she was doing was right. This realization profoundly affected Shalini, making her empathize deeply with her character.

Reflecting on her role, Shalini expressed hope that Kishori would have known the truth about her situation. This experience was a powerful reminder of the impact societal conditioning can have on individuals.

In addition to Maharaj, Shalini Pandey is known for her performances in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy and Divyang Thakkar’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Her role in Maharaj highlights her ability to tackle challenging and intense scenes, further establishing her as a talented actress in the industry.

