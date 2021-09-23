Advertisement

‘Arjun Reddy’ actress Shalini Pandey, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, says she has been crazily looking forward for the film’s release for more than a year now.

Shalini, who turns a year older on Thursday, said: “I’ve been crazily looking forward to the release for more than a year now and I can’t wait for audiences to see the film.

“I know it’s a good film and I also know it’s a very special film which we have made with so much love and dedication.”