Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Telugu film Love Story is one of the much awaited films from south film industry. After being delayed multiple times, the film is now set to release on September 24. Ahead of the release, it seems the film is getting excellent pre-sales in the US.

Telugu language romantic drama film, which is written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, was originally scheduled for April 2, 2020 but was deferred due to covid-19 pandemic. Now that the film is being released worldwide, the market in the USA box office seems hopeful.

According to the Gulte report, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Love Story’s pre-sales grossed $150,000 as of now. The film saw record sales in many regions like Texas ($27,475), California ($16,447), New Jersey ($10,161) and Virginia ($9,572).

Kammula’s film premiere will be held in the USA tonight. The makers of the film are expecting huge numbers from the premieres, considering the pre-sale trends. It is also worth pointing out that the filmmaker enjoys a huge fan base in the overseas market.

Moreover, the film’s music and trailer received amazing reception from the viewers and increased anticipation of it.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya’s co-star Sai Pallavi spoke about why she chose the film. As per The News Minute, she said, “At first when I read the script, I saw that it was about two important issues that exist in society. It’s very difficult to incorporate this in a commercial film and put it in a non-preachy way. It’s a slice of life film about two individuals who’ve accepted their lives and are trying to make it work. Their characteristics come from their childhood and the situations they’ve faced. I was surprised that he [Sekhar Kammula] was so true to both the character graphs.”

So what do you think about Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Telugu film Love Story? Let us know in the comments.

