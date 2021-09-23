Advertisement

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s marriage has reportedly hit a rough patch and their divorce rumours have been doing the rounds on social media for a while now. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor finally breaks his silence on rumours in a new interview and calls it ‘painful’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

From an early stage, Naga has practised keeping his personal and professional life separate. He learned this from his parents when he was growing up.

In an interview with Film Companion, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya revealed that he doesn’t mix his personal life with a professional one and said, “I think from a very early time in my career, I sort of kept my personal life personal and my professional life professional. I never mixed the both. I’ve always had this habit that I learned from my parents as I was growing up, I always noticed once they came home, they never spoke about work. And when they went to work, their personal life was never diluting into work. It was a very nice balance that they maintained, which I always observed.”

Naga Chaitanya has apparently cut down on his social media usage after the first lockdown and is not interested in it anymore.

Talking about the media coverage about his life and recent divorce rumours with his wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor answered if it is ‘painful’ and said, “Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I’ve learned is that in today’s age, news replaces news. Today there’s one news, tomorrow there’s another news, today’s news is forgotten. But in my grandfather’s time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once in a month. And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you’re getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn’t stay in people’s minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me.”

