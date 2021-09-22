Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the South Film industry. The 34-year-old actress has done some incredible work in the entertainment industry including films like Super Deluxe, Mersal and Majili to name a few. Prabhu is making headlines for growing differences with her husband Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and their divorce rumours have been doing the rounds on social media for a while now.

The couple has been maintaining silence on their separation rumours and has not released any official statement yet.

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been a prominent personality in the South Film industry and married Naga Chaitanya after being together for over 3 years in 2017. Off late, the couple has hit a rough patch and their divorce rumours surfaced online. According to ETimes, Naga and his father Nagarjuna Akkineni doesn’t like Prabhu’s glamorous avatar.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu does a lot of photoshoots and roles which requires skin showing and that’s what bothering the Akkineni family according to the reports. Reportedly, Naga and Nagarjuna want the beauty to not flaunt her curves onscreen and live like the veteran actor’s wife and Sam’s mother-in-law Amala Akkineni.

The Mersal actress was last seen in ‘The Family Man 2’ in a bold avatar and although critics and her fans loved her performance, it didn’t go well with the Akkineni family.

Reportedly, the two, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have already been counselled in the family court but nothing really helped the couple and hence they have decided to part ways. The source close to the publication has confirmed that the divorce is definitely on the couple’s mind and will get through the procedures within two to three months.

It is learned that Samantha will be receiving alimony of Rs 50 crores from her husband Naga after it is finalised. A YouTuber has recently released a video confirming the couple’s separation and it’s going viral on the internet.

What are your thoughts on Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s separation reason? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Did You Know? R Madhavan Was Advised To Hide His Marital Status Ahead Of The Release Of Mani Ratnam’s Film Alaipayuthey

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube