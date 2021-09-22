Advertisement

R Madhavan is one of the few actors who has managed to achieve pan-Indian appeal and have appeared in films from seven different languages, including Hindi. The handsome hunk has showcased his versatility and garnered accolades from everyone.

For the unversed, Mani Ratnam’s film Alaipayuthey, which was released in 2000, helped him gain recognition in Tamil cinema. The film also introduced him as the romantic hero in the industry. Recently, the actor revealed an interesting story that happened during the shooting of his Alaipayuthey.

During a conversation with Brut India, R Madhavan revealed that at the time of the release of his Alaipayuthey the PR department of the film told him to keep his marriage a secret as they believed that no married actor has ever made it in the film industry as a romantic hero.

At that, it was widely believed that the romantic film’s primary audience, who are girls, will not take much interest in him as he is a married man. So it will be harmful to the film’s business. Maddy in the interview said that he was not comfortable with a lie and especially about a woman, who is a part of his life. Thus he consulted Mani Ratnam about the issue and the filmmaker said, “You do whatever you want.”

During the press conference of the film, R Madhavan blatantly said that after dating for nine years, he married his wife 4 months back and her name is Sarita. He further said that he is an actor but he can’t undermine or insult his wife and at the same time he wants Tamil audiences to like his films.

Maddy’s words won the hearts of many. Mani Ratnam’s film Alaipayuthey turned out to be one of the cult classics of Kollywood. The film was then later remade in Hindi as Saathiya starring Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji, which also became a box office blockbuster.

