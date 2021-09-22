Advertisement

Divya Agarwal has been enjoying a lot of limelight ever since her Bigg Boss OTT victory. She left behind strong contenders like Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and others to grab the winning title. Fans will now be happy to hear that the actress may just have grabbed a role opposite superstar Prabhas. Read on for all the details.

Prabhas rose to the mainstream world with his portrayal in Baahubali. Ever since, his pan India films like Saaho, Radhe Shyam amongst others have been an exciting topic of discussion. The actor is currently shooting for Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar.

It is now being said that Divya Agarwal has been roped in to play a key role in Prabhas’ Salaar. While there has been no official announcement or confirmation, fans can’t keep calm just with the rumours of it. If it turns out true, this could be a career-changing opportunity for the Bigg Boss OTT winner.

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan in a leading role. The bandwagon recently welcomed Jagapathi Babu, who will be seen portraying the role of Rajamanaar in the film. His look was released last month and received a positive response.

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal was recently seen in the web series, Cartel. She also impressed the viewers previously with her portrayal in Ragini MMS Returns. After her Bigg Boss OTT win, all eyes are on her next move. Many were expecting her to enter Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, but she hasn’t been approached by the makers yet.

Divya also recently paid a tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla. She revealed learning about the news, just before the Bigg Boss OTT finale.

“Thank you for everything Sidharth. You were truly loved and will be missed immensely. Rest in peace,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

