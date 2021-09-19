Advertisement

As Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT comes to an end with Divya Agarwal as the winner and Nishant Bhat as the runner-up, Salman Khan is all set to kick off the new season of Bigg Boss. The new season of the controversial reality show is to run for nearly 14 weeks on national television. But do you know how much the superstar will be earning this season? Scroll down to know.

A few of the OTT contestants will be a part of Salman’s Bigg Boss 15. Pratik Sehajpal has already received access to the house as he picked up the briefcase and opted out of the Karan Johar hosted show. Other names like Arjun Bijlani, Tina Datta, Manav Gohil, Mohsin Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Reem Shaikh are making rounds to feature in the house.

Salman Khan, who will be returning to the TV to host the Bigg Boss 15, will receive a whopping Rs. 350 crore for the show, as per the streaming website, let’s OTT. However, Colors TV or Viacom18 is yet to confirm the same. Previous reports claimed that the superstar demanded a 15 percent hike in his fees.

The promo of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 was shown during the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT last night and the premiere night date of the show was declared. So the fan-favorite reality show will begin on October 2. Take a look at the promo below:

In the promo video, Salman Khan is heard saying that the contestants will have a tough time without comfortable things amidst the open sky and Vishwasundari tree. He also jokingly says that the contestants will sleep peacefully around the mosquitoes and various jungle insects.

