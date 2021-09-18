Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant’s name has been trending all over the internet and honestly, she hasn’t done anything this time. Yesterday, Delhi Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha made a controversial statement as he crossed the line while targeting Indian National Congress’ Punjab president, Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Tweeting a video of Sidhu, Raghav had written, “The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence.”

Advertisement

Raghav Chadha’s statement came in reference to a tussle going between Navjot Singh Sidhu and the reigning Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amrinder Singh. However, it’s his Rakhi Sawant reference in a tweet that has grabbed criticism from netizens. Chadha is considered to be one of the well-mannered members of AAP, which is why everyone is shocked over his statement.

Now, Rakhi Sawant herself has reacted to Chadha’s statement through a video. In the video, she says, “Raghav Chadha, stay away from me and my name. Jo Mr Chadha ho na, mera naam loge toh tumhara chadha utaar dungi.”

Here’s the video:

Television actress Kavita Kaushik even made a tweet in support of Rakhi. She wrote, “Rakhi Sawant- the most hard working who gives her hundred percent loyalty and effort to each project she takes, turning a dull flop show into an entertaining one, she is a compliment compared to the hateful fake counter parts!”

Kavita’s tweet received a lot of support from netizens and even Rakhi thanked her by sharing a post on Instagram.

Must Read: Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi Paid Whopping 4 Crores For Bigg Boss 15, Is This Why They’re Leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube