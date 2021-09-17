Advertisement

Mika Singh was recently in the news over his controversy with Kamaal R Khan. He even made a song called ‘KRK Kutta’ which went viral in no time. Now, the singer is opening up on controversy queen Rakhi Sawant and has called her his ‘best friend.’ Yes, you heard that right! Scroll below for all the details.

It was back in 2006 when Rakhi had filed a police complaint against Mika over ‘forcibly kissing her’ at his birthday party. Pictures and videos of the same went viral in no time and there was a lot of hue and cry about it. The Bigg Boss contestant also claimed that she would never speak to the Aankh Marey singer again in her life.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of Zee Comedy Factory, Mika Singh opened up on Rakhi Sawant. It happened as Chitrashi Rawat, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle and Sidharth Sagar left everyone in splits with their fantastic performance. Sidharth essayed the role of the Rakhi and left Mika impressed.

Mika Singh said, “I am a huge fan of Sidharth Sagar and his acts, however today, he was in another zone altogether, he put up a truly phenomenal act. He was playing my best friend, Rakhi Sawant, and he truly aced it. The energy he showed and the nuances he picked up; they were bang on! I must add the accent you held onto throughout the act; it was perfect. No one knows Rakhi Sawant better than me, so I can tell you, you did her mimicry very well.”

While Rakhi has not reacted to the comment yet, it will be interesting to hear her opinion on this. Isn’t it?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more telly updates!

Must Read: Maestro Movie Review: Nithiin & Tamannaah Bhatia’s Thriller Is Haunted By The Ghost Of Andhadhun

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube