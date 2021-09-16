Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT is almost close to its end. The Karan Johar hosted show will witness its grand finale on Friday at 7 PM. But it’s only going to get bigger and better as Salman Khan will take over in a few days with Bigg Boss 15. As the noise gets louder, list of probable contestants is going viral on the internet too! Nidhi Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra to Disha Vakani, below are all the trending contestants that will attract you.

Without further ado, check out the probable list of Bigg Boss 15 contestants below:

Nia Sharma

We saw Nia Sharma recently enter the Bigg Boss OTT house. Many thought she was going to be a part of the show as a contestant. However, it was just a one-day event. Reports are now rife that it was just a trailer as the real film will begin with the Naagin actress entering Salman Khan hosted show.

Karan Kundrra

It was just yesterday that speculations were rife if Karan Kundrra is entering Bigg Boss 15. Earlier there were reports of his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar being a part of the reality show. But it seems the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has now made up his mind!

Nidhi Bhanushali

Nidhi Bhanushali has been missing from the Television screens since a while now. She was last seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She left the show in order to pursue her further studies. But now that it’s all done, will she revive her career with BB15?

Disha Vakani

Another Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress! Disha Vakani left the show back in 2017 for maternity break and never returned. Is she now willing to let the bygones be bygones and start afresh with Bigg Boss 15? Only time will tell.

Sanaya Irani

Almost every year, there are reports of Sanaya Irani entering the Bigg Boss house. It isn’t hidden that the actress has expressed how she’s a misfit for the show. But if Raqesh Bapat can give it a chance, so can Sanaya! You never know.

Simba Nagpal

Rubina Dilaik’s co-star from Shakti: Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is the next probable contestant. Just like Divya Agarwal, Simba too has an experience of Splitsvilla and might know how to play the game.

Donal Bisht

It is said that Donal Bisht has already signed the dotted line and is a sure shot contestant on the show. She has previously entertained us with shows like Roop, Ek Deewana Tha, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji amongst others.

Arjun Bijlani

The Naagin actor has surely left us impressed. He has previously revealed that he was approached for both Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Bigg Boss 15. While there are strong reports that he is the winner of KKK11, will he try his luck in Salman Khan’s show too?

Ronit Roy

Ronit has been making a lot of noise over his recently released web show, Candy. He was also seen promoting it on Bigg Boss OTT alongside Richa Chaddha. But is the star finally going to give a try to the reality show? Many have been wanting it since long!

Reem Shaikh

Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Reem Shaikh is another actress who has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT. Nothing has been confirmed yet.

Apart from that, Neha Marda is another contestant who is sure to be entering.

