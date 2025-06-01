Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Do You Know Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal Was Part Of A Salman Khan Production

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are household names today. Not only Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, and other leading members but also supporting cast members like Mayur Vakani and Daya Shankar Pandey. But do you know Amit Bhatt, aka Champaklal featured in a Salman Khan production in 2018? Scroll below for the unknown details!

Who is Champaklal Jayantilal Gada in TMKOC?

Amit Bhatt plays the role of Champaklal. He’s Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal’s father, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor has been portraying his iconic comic role since 2008. That’s not it! He also briefly portrayed the character of his on-screen father, Jayantilal Girdharlal Gada.

Many wouldn’t know, but before Champak Chachaji, Amit Bhatt was a part of many renowned Television shows. The list includes Khichdi, FIR, Chupke Chupke, and Yes Boss.

Amit Bhatt was part of a Salman Khan production!

Many wouldn’t know, but Amit Bhatt played a cameo role in a Bollywood movie produced by Salman Khan. We’re talking about Loveyatri, which marked the debut of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Amit had a blink-and-miss guest appearance, but to be a part of a Salman Khan production is a huge achievement in itself!

Other Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors in Bollywood films

Amit Bhatt isn’t the only TMKOC actor who’s starred in a big Bollywood film. Dilip Joshi has been a part of as many renowned films. The list includes Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, One 2 Ka 4, Khiladi 420, Humraaz, Dil Hai Tumhara, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, and Firaaq, among others.

On the other hand, Disha Vakani has also starred in movies like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Phool Aur Aag, and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

Even ex Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast member, Bhavya Gandhi, recently made his Bollywood debut with Suniel Shetty’s Kesari Veer.

