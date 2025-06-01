The stage is set for MTV Roadies Double Cross Grand Finale, and the five finalists of the show are Hartaaj Singh from Gang Prince, Gullu from Gang Elvish, RD from Gang Gautam, Rohit from Gang Rhea and Rishabh from Gang Neha! While all the participants are gearing up for an intense battle, it would eventually boil down to Hartaaj VS Gullu for the trophy!

Rohit’s Brilliant Semi-Final Task

In the semi-final, Gang Rhea and its last survivor, Rohit, did a brilliant task, walking off as the fastest and canceling every other gang’s chance to send two of its members to the Grand Finale! However, buzz clearly hints that it is Gullu VS Hartaaj for the trophy!

MTV Roadies Double Cross Winner Gullu?

Buzz and speculations also suggest that it is Elvish Yadav and his contestant Gullu who have won this season of MTV Roadies Double Cross! Interestingly, this makes Gullu’s journey quite interesting since he was voted out and re-auctioned, went to Gang Gautam, and double-crossed him after winning the Grand Finale, going back to his original mentor, Elvish Yadav!

While Gullu has won the show in all probability, I have three very strong reasons to believe that it was Hartaj Singh who should have deserved this trophy and title fair and sqaure!

Hartaj Singh – The Lone Wolf!

If I had a personal choice, I would stay away from people like Hartaj. I do not align with his behavioral pattern and choices. However, when it comes to a game show as shrewd as Roadies, Hartaj is a lone fighter. Fighting against all and still surviving till the end! By hook or by crook!

Strength Is All That It Takes!

Hartaj was one contestant who got a chance to perform almost every week! And he proved that he is a performer every single week, winning immunities and performing, be it on whatever team!

Stay Selfish, Stay Smart!

While Hartaj valued friendships but not above him because, at the end of the day, it is a game show! What Gullu did in the last week was backstabbing his Jigri Dost Yogesh and Rohit. Hartaj did the same but was put in a spot! The man knew that MTV Roadies Double Cross was not for friendships, and he stuck to the same!

I wish there could be some final twist before the Grand Finale that could help Hartaj Singh and Prince Narula win MTV Roadies Double Cross! But not all wishes come true! Good luck to the finalists who start their actual journeys in the world of entertainment from this point!

