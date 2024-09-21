MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross has been announced, and fans cannot keep calm as their favorite host, Rannvijay Singha, is coming back! On Friday evening, a promo for the 20th season of the reality show was announced. Before the auditions go on-air, here’s a quick comparison of the OG host’s salary with that of Sonu Sood.

There was a huge uproar when Rannvijay Singha was replaced post Roadies Revolution (Season 17). Many, including the former gang leader, Neha Dhupia, expressed disappointment with MTV’s decision. Sonu Sood took over the hosting duties for the next two seasons (S18 & 19), and it would be safe to say that he impressed us with his gig.

Unfortunately, Sonu Sood was seemingly a temporary host for Roadies as Rannvijay Singha marks his return with Roadies XX: Double Cross. His salary for the upcoming season has not been announced yet, but we’re guessing he must have charged a handsome hike for his return, which was very much in demand.

Rannvijay Singha salary for Roadies

As per multiple reports online, Rannvijay Singha was the highest-paid member of the reality show. He took home a remuneration of a whopping 12 lakhs/ episode. His last hosting gig was for Season 17, with 36 episodes. When calculated, Rann earned around 4.32 crores for the whole season.

Sonu Sood vs Rannvijay Singha salary for Roadies

On the other hand, Sonu Sood was reportedly paid a sum of Rs 10 lakhs per episode for Season 19. There were 40 episodes in total, which means he took home a total sum of 4 crores.

When compared, the OG host Rannvijay made more money despite appearing for a lesser number of episodes. And well, rightfully so, because his loyalty and fan base of MTV viewers is known to one and all!

More about Roadies 20

Roadies XX: Double Cross auditions will soon begin in Delhi, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Pune. It remains unknown whether Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati, or Prince Narula will return as gang members or Rannvijay Singha will bring back his favorites – Nikhil Chinapa, Varun Sood, Raftaar, Neha Dhupia, and others!

The excitement is at its peak, and we certainly cannot wait to see what MTV has in store for us.

