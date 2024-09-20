The highly anticipated music video for Rich Life is out now! Are you ready for a groundbreaking collaboration between Indian singer Guru Randhawa, American hip-hop icon Rick Ross, and Music producer DJ Shadow in Dubai? Shot against the stunning backdrop of the Dubai deserts, this project represents a new era in cross-cultural music. Scroll below for all the details!

Produced by Gaurang Doshi and co-produced by Niti Agarwal, Rich Life is presented by Somit Jenna, Gaurang Doshi, and TTF Productions LLC. The music video is directed by the talented duo B2gether Pros and visionary filmmaker Andrey Qval Kovalev. It has been released on the Phoenixx Music Global platform.

Talking about the collaboration, Guru Randhawa expressed his excitement, saying, “An unforgettable journey working with incredible artists from the music industry – Rick Ross & DJ Shadow. Feeling excited and grateful for this opportunity. It’s experimental yet something we feel the audience will instantly pick up. For me personally, the experience has been unforgettable and I am super stoked that the audience will get to witness it finally.”

Rick Ross, known for his distinct style and larger-than-life persona, brings his signature flair to the track, while DJ Shadow Dubai adds a unique electronic touch, making Rich Life a perfect blend of East meets West. The track aims to offer something fresh and exciting for fans across the globe, blending hip-hop with modern Indian music.

Rick Ross added, “Without music life would be a mistake. It was a pleasure working with an Indian artist Guru randhawa and Finest musician Dj shadow Dubai .Such music collaborations are always needed for music listeners so they can bridge cultures and unite under one umbrella”.

The music video, set in the picturesque dunes of Dubai, showcases luxury and opulence, in line with the song’s theme of living a “rich life.” The collaboration promises to make waves in both the Indian and international music scenes with its dynamic visuals, powerful beats, and star-studded cast.

Rich Life is available for streaming on all major platforms, and fans are already buzzing about the cross-genre and cross-cultural magic it delivers.

