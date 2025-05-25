The Punjabi action flick Shaunki Sardar has been struggling at the box office ever since its release on May 16, 2025. Despite a stellar star cast and a good promotional buzz, the movie is failing to bring the audience to the theatres. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 9th day.

Shaunki Sardar Box Office Collection Day 9

On its 9th day, the Guru Randhawa starrer earned 9 lakhs on its 9th day. This was a slight growth of 12% since the movie amassed 8 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 1.52 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 1.79 crores. However, Shaunki Sardar is yet to cross 2 crores which is not a very good sign. The movie is yet to reach the top 5 highest grossing Punjabi films of 2025 list.

Day-Wise Collection Breakdown Of Shaunki Sardar:

Day 1: 0.32 Crore

Day 2: 0.20 Crore

Day 3: 0.22 Crore

Day 4: 0.15 Crore

Day 5: 0.19 Crore

Day 6: 0.16 Crore

Day 7: 0.11 Crore

Day 8: 0.08 Crore

Day 9: 0.09 Crore

Total: 1.52 Crore

Shaunki Sardar is currently 91 lakhs away from the lifetime collection of the Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu) which is the 5th highest grossing Punjabi films of 2025. The lifetime collection of Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu) is around 2.43 crores. It will be interesting to see whether the Guru Randhawa starrer manages to topple the same. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Dheeraj Rattan and also stars Guggu Gill, Babbu Mann and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in the lead roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Akshay Kumar’s Post-COVID Box Office: Bollywood’s Khiladi Crosses 1000 Crores But Struggles With Just 14% Success Ratio!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News