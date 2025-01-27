Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who recently made the news for her big-screen debut in a Punjabi film, is reportedly in talks to enter Bollywood. The actress is believed to star in Kapil Sharma’s highly anticipated blockbuster comedy sequel, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Nimrit is best known for her popularity among television fans, who have long awaited her Bollywood debut.

A source from the industry recently addressed the development, saying, “There have been discussions about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia joining the cast of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. While nothing has been finalized yet, her name has certainly come up as a strong contender. Given her popularity and charm, she would be a great addition to the film’s ensemble cast.” If true, Nimrit may join the sequel, which promises a laughter-filled ride with an ensemble cast. Fans are thrilled to see Nimrit in a new avatar, especially in a genre like comedy.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon was Kapil Sharma‘s debut film, and it was loved by the masses. With its light-hearted humor, catchy music, and entertaining performances, it became a family favorite. The shooting for the sequel has already begun. Reports suggest that Manjot Singh, known for his roles in Dream Girl and Wild Wild Punjab, will join Kapil Sharma in the new movie.

