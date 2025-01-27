Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to grace the silver screen with Deva soon. Meanwhile, on the personal front, he will celebrate his 10th wedding anniversary with Mira Rajput Kapoor in July this year.

However, before finding love with Mira, Shahid had his fair share of heartbreaks. From his much-talked-about break up with Kareena Kapoor to his dating rumors with Priyanka Chopra and Amrita Rao, the actor consistently made news for his personal life during his initial days in the industry.

Shahid has now opened up about his heartbreaks and how the pain affected him and made him feel he was not good enough. He made the revelation during a recent appearance on a podcast.

Shahid Kapoor Talks About How He Felt He Was Not Good Enough After Heartbreaks

Shahid Kapoor appeared on a podcast with influencer Raj Shamani to promote Deva. During the interview, he had a heartfelt conversation about his life and career. Discussing how he endured pain during heartbreaks, the actor said, “Sometimes when your heart breaks, you feel you are not good enough.”

He further talked about how he behaves in relationships and said he feels needy. “I am needy, I need to be comforted, I need to be made to feel like I am so important—these are selfish things,” Shahid said, adding he believes true love is all about being selfless.

Shahid said for a relationship to work out, both partners need to have giving personalities and make efforts. “If something doesn’t come naturally, it might be a sign that either the person isn’t right for you, or you’re not right for them,” he further said.

Shahid got married to Mira Rajput in an arranged marriage set up in 2015. The couple has been going strong ever since and share two adorable children: daughter Misha and son Zain. Before getting married to Mira, Shahid was in a relationship with Kareena Kapoor for three years. The two went their separate ways in 2007 but never revealed the reason behind their break-up.

Shahid will soon be seen in Deva, which is set to hit the screens on January 31, 2025. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the action thriller follows a police officer who does not believe in going by the rules. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait, and Girish Kulkarni. Shahid’s last theatrical release was Teri

Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon, which was a box-office success.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan’s Grandmother Was Against The Idea Of The 800 Crore Worth Pataudi Palace Being Converted Into A Hotel: “My Grandparents Are Buried There, It’s Got A Lot Of History…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News