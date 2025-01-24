Shahid Kapoor is widely regarded as one of the most talented names in the industry. Be it dance, acting, action, romance, or comedy, Shahid has proved himself in every genre. Despite growing up in the shadow of his father, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, the actor has made his name in Bollywood with movies like Kabir Singh, Haider, and Jab We Met.

Offscreen, Shahid is a devoted family man, sharing his life with his wife, Mira Rajput, and their two children, Misha and Zain. While his fans might wonder if his kids will follow in his footsteps, Shahid has clarified his stance on this matter: he prefers that they stay away from the film industry.

Shahid Kapoor advises children to do something simple as showbiz is very rough and complex

In a candid conversation on Raj Shamani’s podcast Figuring Out, Shahid delved into why he doesn’t want his children to venture into Bollywood despite coming from a lineage steeped in cinema.

During the podcast, Shahid Kapoor opened up about the struggles of the entertainment industry, describing it as an unpredictable and challenging field. “Kaafi saari cheezein hain (There are many things) I do not want them to take from me. I want them to be more confident inherently, which I think they both are. I wasn’t inherently that confident,” he admitted.

The actor emphasized wanting his children to opt for a more straightforward path. “Picture mein mat aana yaar. Kuch aur karo. Bahut up and down hota hai yaar, bahut rough hai (Don’t get into acting. Do something else. It’s very rough and has many ups and downs).” However, Shahid added that he would not impose his preferences on Misha and Zain. If they choose to enter showbiz, he would respect their decision. “If they want to, it’s their choice,” he remarked, but he would advise them to consider other, less complex career options.

He also shared what he wishes to instill in his kids: “Always do the right thing. Whether I like it, whether someone else does not, or it is damaging to me—it doesn’t matter; I will do the right thing.” As of 2025, her children are both very young. However, their father shows no signs of stopping down as he is gearing up for his next release, Deva, where he will play a police officer.

