Sahiba Bali is best known for her work in Shark Tank India and her roles with Star Sports and Zomato. She is also recognized for her versatile journey as an actor, cricket presenter, influencer, and content creator. Sahiba even had a role in Laila Majnu, where she played the sister of Triptii Dimri. In a recent interview, she opened up about her early struggles in Bollywood.

Sahiba revealed that she had auditioned for prominent roles in blockbuster films like Sultan, Kabir Singh, and Laila Majnu. Despite the heartbreak of not landing these iconic parts, Sahiba reflects on these experiences with positivity and gratitude, as these rejections have played a huge role in shaping her current career trajectory.

Sahiba Bali Believes She Did A “Horrible” Job In The Movie Auditions

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Sahiba Bali revealed that her acting journey began during her college days at Delhi University. While she had never envisioned herself pursuing a career in acting, having initially planned to pursue an MBA, fate had other plans. Over the years, she auditioned for several high-profile projects, some of which she now looks back on with bittersweet pride.

Reflecting on her audition for Sultan, Sahiba shared that she had prepared extensively to portray the protagonist, a Haryanvi wrestler, but the role eventually went to Anushka Sharma. “They needed someone with a Haryanvi dialect, and I had practiced so much for it,” she recalls. Similarly, she flew to Mumbai to audition for Kiara Advani’s role in Kabir Singh, only to lose the opportunity.

Further, she had auditioned for the lead role in Laila Majnu. While that role eventually went on to Triptii Dimri, Bali was given the part of her sister. “I eventually got the part of Triptii’s (Dimri) sister. I genuinely thought that I won’t get it because I was not in the country. I was studying in the UK at that time,” Sahiba revealed. When asked if Sahiba has any regret about losing these roles, she had a simple answer that the other actors were more deserving than her.

“Not at all. In fact, it makes me feel really good because of the fact that I was even considered for these parts that went on to be essayed by established actors later. It makes me feel confident about my craft. I know that I didn’t land those parts because I did a horrible job. I tell myself that there’s someone better, more deserving and more popular…There are so many shows too that I had auditioned for but didn’t get. Ab toh aadat ho chuki hai. ” Sahiba Bali stated.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Jaat: Theatrical Release Date Of Sunny Deol’s Action-Packed Mass Entertainer Is Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News