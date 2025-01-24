Director Ram Gopal Varma has been in the news lately for multiple reasons. A few days ago, he took X to share his guilt about losing track of his career after giving hits like Rangeela and Satya. Then, the director revealed his next project, Syndicate, which is set to be the biggest film he has ever made. The director has now made headlines again, although not for favorable reasons.

Ram Gopal Varma has been sentenced to three months in jail by the Andheri Magistrate Court in a cheque bounce case. The case, which has been ongoing for seven years, concluded on Tuesday.

Ram Gopal Varma was not present at the court hearing, which led to a non-bailable warrant

Back in 2018, a case was filed against Ram Gopal Varma by a company named Shree. As per a recent statement by the director, it pertained to a payment of ₹2 Lakh and 38 thousand. The cheque issued by Varma’s firm could not be encashed due to insufficient funds. This bouncing or dishonor of a cheque is a punishable violation of section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. This case has been going on since then, and a verdict was announced this Tuesday.

The filmmaker was absent in the court hearing, and a non-bailable warrant was issued for a three-month arrest. Furthermore, the director has been directed to pay a sum of ₹3.72 lakh as compensation, or else the imprisonment could be extended by three more months. As per NDTV, Varma has issued a statement addressing the issue.

“About the news about me and Andheri court, I want to clarify that it has to do with a 7-year-old case of Rs 2 lakh 38 thousand, relating to an ex-employee. It is not about settling the meager amount but about refusing to be exploited in the attempts to fabricate. Anyway, that’s all I can say for now as it’s in court,” Ram Gopal Varma said. The director has faced financial trouble in recent years and was forced to sell his office during the COVID-19 pandemic. While Varma’s career has been marked by critical acclaim and commercial success, this recent legal trouble casts a shadow over his legacy.

