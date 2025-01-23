Manisha Koirala, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses, recently opened up about the challenges of aging in the entertainment industry. Known for her iconic performances over the past three decades, Koirala has also inspired millions with her battle against cancer. However, in a recent interview, the 54-year-old actress shed light on a less-discussed but pervasive issue in Bollywood.

Koirala recently spoke about how ageism is considered to be way different for female superstars than male actors. She candidly shared how women face harsher judgments compared to their male counterparts as they grow older.

Manisha Koirala wants to work forever and says she has a hunger to do more

In an interview as per News18, Manisha Koirala spoke about how ageism disproportionately affects women in Bollywood. She revealed instances where she was excluded from projects and industry discussions solely due to her age. “We get shamed. I’ve never heard any troll telling a male figure that he’s become old. But a lot of women are trolled. It’s like looking down upon the age. Ageism impacts women a lot more than it impacts men,” Manisha revealed in the interview.

Manisha Koirala also talked about how male and female actors are treated differently for their aging. “I asked, ‘Okay, if the male colleague was also in the same age group if my co-actor or older than me was part of the project, would he have done a good job? Would he also be secluded from the roundtable conversation?’ Not really,” Manisha revealed.

The Heeramandi actress also discussed how societal perceptions limit opportunities for women over 50. “People think ‘Buddhi ho gayi hai, what kind of work can she do?’ or ‘Let’s give her only a mother’s role or a sister’s role’. But women can do kick-ass roles.” Manisha also expressed her desire to work forever in the industry. “I still have fire in my belly. I still have a hunger to do more. I want to keep growing as an artist and age is just a number. 50 is just a number. And that won’t stop me. That shouldn’t stop anyone.”

Having fought cancer, Manisha Koirala shows no signs of stopping down. In the past two years, she has worked in Shehzada and most notably in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Priyanka Chopra’s Mom Scolded Her During Aitraaz Era For This Reason: “Snap Out Of It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News