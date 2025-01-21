Priyanka Chopra is one of the world’s most loved and successful actresses. The character of Sonia Kapoor in Aitraaz (2004) was one of the most outstanding roles in her acting journey. In a conversation with Anupama Chopra, the Citadel actress revealed that she had started behaving like Sonia Kapoor in her real life while filming the movie. However, her mother didn’t like the behavior and scolded her, saying, “Snap out of it if you are going to come to my house!”

The actress also revealed that she would walk slowly, pick up her coffee cup in a particular way, and look at people the same way as her character in the film. The Fashion star shared that her mother, Madhu Chopra, noticed her changing behavior and even shot a video of her to prove it.

Priyanka Chopra said, “My mother was like, ‘Hello, koi camera nahi hai yahan pe. Come back home.’ That was the only time it happened to me. It was so funny. I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ But I was so young, and I was so nervous about that character. I used to bring it home. I really wanted to figure it out and not get it wrong.”

Priyanka Chopra further shared, “I was working with Kareena and Akshay at that time, and they were big movie stars. It was a big step for me. But my mother quickly brought me down to earth. She filmed me once. She took a video of me quietly and showed it to me, and I was so embarrassed.”

Directed by Abbas Mastan, Aitraaz is a romantic-thriller film released in 2004 and stars Akshay Kumar, Priyanka and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. On the work front, Priyanka is expected to make her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zara. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

