Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi are all set to join forces for the first time to ensure extreme success for their upcoming film, ‘Kesari Veer: Legend Of Somnath’. The period drama pays tribute to the unsung warriors who fought bravely to defend the famous Somnath temple in the 14th century.

Directed by Prince Dhiman, the upcoming film will be produced by Kanu Chauhan. The producer also marks his debut production with ‘Kesari Veer: Legend Of Somnath’. Beyond the stellar trio, the upcoming film also stars Akanksha Sharma in a pivotal role.

As excitement builds, the makers of ‘Kesari Veer: Legend Of Somnath’ are gearing up to drop the film’s first poster soon, and we honestly cannot wait to see how they are planning to market the upcoming movie with the stellar cast, can you?

Though the roles of Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi are kept under wraps, the period drama will feature Sooraj Pancholi in the role of Veer Hamirji Gohil. Sooraj underwent intense training in sword-fighting and horse riding to add authenticity to his role. We can only hope that the roles of the other actors are just as entertaining, don’t you agree?

Beyond this, the biopic also involves several high-octane action sequences. The film has been shot on opulent sets and recreated palaces to amplify its theme and add depth to its grandeur. We are waiting to see what the creators come up with.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

