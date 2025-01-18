Jealousy and insecurity are a big part of human life, and they are more prevalent in showbiz. Indian actress Raveena Tandon once shared being the victim of one’s insecurity and losing roles in more than one movie. She was one of the most popular actresses of the 90s who worked in different kinds of films. After a brief hiatus, she returned and is once again working actively. Scroll below for the story.

Raveena’s father was Ravi Tandon, an Indian director and producer, known for movies like Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Majboor, Khud-daar, and Zindagi. Raveena was part of some of the most commercially successful films, including Mohra, Ziddi, and Dilwale. She was one of the most popular leading actresses, and now her daughter, Rasha Thadani, has made her feature debut with Ajay Devgn’s Azaad. It was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and was released on Friday.

A few years back, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Raveena Tandon revealed getting replaced from a few movies because of her co-star’s girlfriend. The KGF Chapter 2 actress revealed, “I was replaced intentionally because this girl did not like me, was insecure about me. She was dating a hero at that time and forced him to replace me because we were a hit pair. Forced him to replace with me with other heroines. So I lost out on 1-2 films on that account.”

Tandon also added how she forced another actor to remove the Mohra star from a different movie. The actress continued, “And then she pressurized another favorite hero of mine to replace me from another movie. And apparently that hero came and told me, ‘arey who make itna ROI, itna ROI ki main aap log ki purani gang hu aur aapne Kaise isko Lelia. Rona dhona Hua uska. To Maine our director ne Socha Chalo theek hai, little bit of loyalty we owe to her.'”

The actor was eventually dumped by the girl, and he pursued Raveena Tandon to do a film that his girlfriend left midway because of their breakup.

She recalled, “The best part was thode saalo ke baad she dumped that hero and he came to me, ‘are uski film this yar, tu please Abhi mere liye karde, wo beech me chod ke Chali gai.’ Maine kaha ‘main to tereko pahle se bolti thi ki uski fitrat hi aisi hai.’ It was very funny actually. But it didn’t make a difference to me because, to a certain extent, I do believe that there is a certain path your destiny has to follow.”

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in Ghudchadi, which was released in 2024.

