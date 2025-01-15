Rani Mukerji is one of the biggest actresses in the Hindi film industry. Over the years, she has worked with some of the most eminent filmmakers, including the legendary director Yash Chopra. Rani has worked with Chopra and his Yash Raj Films on multiple movies, and she is married to his son Aditya Chopra. Rani once shared how the late filmmaker locked her parents in his office. But why? To know the answer, scroll below.

Rani has worked in Chopra-helmed Veer Zaara alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. She did Mujhse Dosti Karoge with Yash Raj Films, and with Saathiya, her career got a new life. The production house established by the late filmmaker has given some of the biggest and most iconic movies in Bollywood, and it still continues to amaze us. They have formed the Spy Universe YRF SpyVerse with Shah Rukh’s Pathaan, Salman Khan’s Tiger, and Hrithik Roshan’s War franchises as parts of this universe.

Yash Chopra is one of the stalwarts of filmmaking in the Indian film industry. But what drove him to lock away Rani Mukerji’s parents in his office? In an old interview with News 18, Rani shared the incident, and it was because she was refusing every film offer that came to her.

The actress reportedly was not taking up any movies since her film Mujhse Dosti Karoge failed, which was also under Yash Raj Films. Rani recalled, “At that time, (I was) refusing work, like my mother thought I had gone mad because anything that was getting offered to me I was just like ‘no, no, no.’ I started taking decisions then.” She was sulking at home.

She continued, “A lot of film critics and magazines had written me off and they said ‘her career’s over’ and I was okay with that. I was like, probably they are right, but I’m not going to give up. I’m going to take up something that my heart believes in. Then luckily Saathiya came along and I remember Yash (Chopra) uncle calling my parents to the office. My parents had gone to tell Yash uncle that ‘Rani is not interested to do this film’. He called me up and said, ‘Beta, you’re making a very big mistake. I’m locking the door of my room, and I’m not letting your parents out till you say yes to the film’. And I thank him for that.”

Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi starrer Saathiya was not only a successful movie but has achieved a cult classic status today. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film was a remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil movie Alaipayuthey.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Raveena Tandon’s Lips Accidentally Brushed Her Male Co-Star’s, Leaving Her Nauseous: “I Was Like ‘Yuck No…’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News