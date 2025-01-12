Actors and actresses risk their lives for the entertainment of their fans, and sometimes, they even face uncomfortable situations. Raveena Tandon once revealed an embarrassing situation from the initial days of her career. During an intense situation, Raveena’s lips accidentally brushed with her co-star, and it was an unpleasant experience for the actress. Scroll below for the deets.

Raveena ruled the 90s and appeared in different kinds of movies, from comedy to action. She has won several accolades for her work, including the Padma Shri. She played the leading in many commercial hits and is best known for films like Mohra, Dilwale, Ziddi and Khiladion Ka Khiladi. Later on, she gained immense success in the comedy genre as well, and her collaboration with Govinda gave iconic comedies like Dulhe Raja and Anari No 1.

For the uninitiated, Raveena Tandon is the daughter of filmmaker Ravi Tandon, who made her film debut in 1991. Her first film was Patthar Ke Phool. During the early days of her career, Raveena experienced an uncomfortable situation while filming, and no one was at fault.

According to Lehren via India Today, Raveena recalled, “I remember I was doing a little rough handling scene with a male actor and I remember by mistake his lips just brushed my lips. It was by mistake; it was not even required. Like in that whole frenzy, it was a mistake.”

She continued, “I went to my room and threw up because I was so not comfortable. The shot got over and I went up and I had nausea. I could not bear it. I was like, ‘yuck no. Please brush your teeth, wash your mouth a hundred times.’” However, the actor also apologized for the incident.

Raveena Tandon is among the actors who have no kissing policy in her films. Speaking on that, she added, “Those days, there were no contracts or anything. But I never did. I was not comfortable.”

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in Ghudchadi.

