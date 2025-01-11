It looks like Kangana Ranaut wants to end her long-standing feud with Karan Johar. After years of taking shots at the filmmaker since her appearance on his talk show Koffee With Karan, the Queen actress has said she would like to work with him.

However, instead of working in KJo’s film, Kangana has said she would like to direct him by offering him a good role in her movie. The actress has previously slammed the director multiple times for giving opportunities to star kids.

Kangana Ranaut Wants To Cast Karan Johar In Her Directorial Film

Kangana Ranaut talked about how she would like to cast Karan Johar in her directorial film during her recent appearance on Sony TV’s singing reality show Indian Idol. The actress was asked about her controversies with Karan and if she would like to work in his film if he offered her a role. Replying to the question, Kangana said instead, Karan should work in her film.

“I’m sorry to say, but Karan sir ko mere saath movie karna chahiye (should do a movie with me). I’ll give him a very good role and I’ll make a very good film,” she stated. “It will not be saas-bahu ki chuglibaazi and which will not be just, you know, PR exercise. It will be a proper film and he’ll get a proper role,” Kangana added, seemingly taking a dig at Karan’s recent directorial outing, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was a family drama.

Kangana Ranaut & Karan Johar’s Cold War

Kangana has been at loggerheads with Karan Johar since 2017 when she appeared on Koffee With Karan. On the show, she called him a movie mafia and the flag bearer of nepotism who could appear as a villain in her biopic film. While Karan took the comments in stride at the moment, he later said the statement hurt him as he had launched several directors and actors who did not belong to the film industry.

Karan also revealed he did not want to work with Kangana by his own choice and not because she is not a star kid. However, Kangana Ranaut continued to make comments on the filmmaker over the years and blamed him for promoting nepotism in the film industry while keeping the gates closed for newcomers and outsiders. On the professional front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her film Emergency, which she has directed and acted in. The movie will be released on January 17th, 2025.

