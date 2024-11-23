Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most iconic films in Hindi cinema. This multi-starrer film is Karan Johar’s second directorial venture. But did you know that the atmosphere on the film sets was not welcoming for Hrithik Roshan? Read on.

Karan revealed in his autobiography An Unsuitable Guy that negativity on the sets of K3G was disastrous. He revealed how Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kajol distanced themselves from Hrithik Roshan, which was sad.

With the success of the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hrithik Roshan was being compared to Shah Rukh Khan. “It was unfair because he was too junior, and Shah Rukh Khan was already such a big star. But there was a phase when one or two Shah Rukh’s films had gone wrong and the media had started projecting Hrithik up there,” Karan Johar stated.

“The negativity that crept in was not justified or correct, and it was unfortunate. I felt Hritik was the only one during the course of shooting who needed a little hand-holding. See, the Bachchans didn’t have an equation with him. Shah Rukh was a bit distant at that time because of everything that was happening. Kajol was team Shah Rukh Khan,” he added.

Karan Johar tried making Hritik Roshan as comfortable as possible because he felt like Hrithik was a “lost child” during the making of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. “I felt like I needed to hold his hand a bit. And we developed a really good friendship. We got close to each other– he was a bit of a lost child in this whole lot. And, Hrithik anyway, is slightly awkward around people. He’s not the most friendly person. Now he’s become a lot better,” the director wrote.

