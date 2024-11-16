Undoubtedly, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are mega superstars in the Hindi film industry. Their aura, charm, and fanbase are as strong as any other film star.

In an interview with Film Companion in 2022, director-producer Karan Johar briefly explained why Today’s generation of actors cannot match the stardom of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. “The magnetism, the aura, the mystery, I don’t think this generation has it. When I was at a party, Mr. Amitabh Bachcan, Mr. Dilip Kumar, and Mr. Shah Rukh Khan walked in. Heads were turning everywhere; I saw it. That aura, everyone feeling their presence, that was power, that was stardom. That was glory. He stated.

Further talking about actors’ presence on social media, he said, “Today, everywhere is much easier, more accessible, more casual, more available. I know which gym you go to and which pilates classes you go to. I know what you eat, I know who you meet, and I know everything about you. How can there be any mystery about you?”

Karan Johar recalled an incident at his 50th birthday party: “When Shah Rukh Khan came to my party, you could feel the thumping energy of the younger generation. You know that SRK is SRK, that kingdom that he has, that feeling that he evokes? It’s true. If he had walked in right now, you would have felt that way even if you hadn’t seen him.

You can sense Shah Rukh. He was the only one who didn’t walk on the red carpet and came from the other side of my party. So I could see that from the younger movie actors, maybe as young as Ananya Pandey, right up to his peers, everybody felt that aura.”

He said, “I don’t think there’s going to be that kind of stardom anymore; I’m not saying it’s wrong or right. It just doesn’t exist. This generation has some of the most brilliant artists, but do they have that magic, that aura? I don’t know, I’m not so sure.”

