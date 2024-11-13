Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are among the most loved couples in the Indian film industry. But before she found love in Vicky, Katrina was in a relationship with a few people including Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan. But did you know she once broke up with an actor via text? Scroll below for the deets.

According to reports, Katrina and Salman were in a relationship for four years and parted ways in 2009. After that, Ranbir and Katrina began dating; however, they, too, did not last long. She ultimately found love in Vicky, and the couple tied the knot in December 2021. They kept it under wraps. Despite the breakup, she and Salman remained friends and often attended events hosted by the Khan family.

According to an India Forums report, Katrina Kaif’s friend once revealed to Pinkvilla how she broke up with an actor over text. She was reportedly shooting at a place with another actor when the incident occurred. Can you guess which actor we are talking about?

It is Salman Khan! The report revealed Katrina ended her relationship with Salman Khan via SMS. A friend close to Kaif said, “She was shooting in Ooty with Ranbir Kapoor when this happened.” As per the report, the text stated, “She didn’t want to wait till she got back home. So, she texted him that it was over from her side, but they could still remain friends. Salman was furious and decided to land up on the film’s set.” Her friend also revealed why she broke up with the Tiger 3 actor.

The friend claimed, “There is no shock value to this breakup. It was destined to happen. Katrina was getting more and more frustrated with Salman. Katrina had been telling close friends how she can’t relate to Salman anymore. Not only is the age difference vast, but she’s also fed up of him.”

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan appeared together on screen in Tiger 3 in 2023.

