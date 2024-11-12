It has been a golden streak for Deepika Padukone at the box office, with her continuously entering the 1000 crore club in a row for the second time. The actress, who had a cumulative box office collection of 1000 crore in 2023, has earned a total of 1090 crore in 2024!

Deepika Padukone’s 2024 Box Office

In 2024, DP arrived at the beginning of the year with Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, however the film due to its inflated budget was recieved at the losing end at the box office. However, the Padmaavat superstar rose from the ashes to mother the box office with Kalki 2898 AD, which turned into a super-duper hit in Hindi but an average affair in India.

Deepika arrived as Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty‘s Singham, and again as a cop Shakti Shetty. The film is heading fast to become a success at the box office. Since the success verdict of the film is awaited, it is difficult to analyze the success ratio of the actress yet.

Deepika Padukone’s Streak

Even last year, Deepika had two huge successes in Pathaan and Jawan, both earning more than 500 crore each and bringing a 1000 crore cumulative for the actress.

Deepika VS Kamal Haasan!

While the actress hit a 1000 crore total in 2024 at the box office, her co-star and villain of Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan, has earned a total of 736 crore with two films. DP’s cumulative box office of 2024 stands 48% higher than the Indian 2 actor.

Deepika Padukone’s Box Office Record

Since 2023, Deepika has delivered three 1000 crore grossers worldwide – Pathaan, Jawan, and Kalki 2898 AD. Meanwhile, her Indian box office collection of 30 films, along with her latest release, Singham Again, stands at a total of 4000 crore – 4120 crore to be precise!

Check out the India net collection of all Deepika Padukone films released in the year 2024.

Fighter: 215 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: 653.21 crore

Singham Again: 222.10 crore*

Total: 1090 crore

