The Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again has been raging a storm at the box office since it breached the 200 crore club. Even though its box office rival Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has taken the lead now, this Rohit Shetty cop universe movie has become the second highest-grossing film of Bollywood after Stree 2. Look at how it performed at the box office on its 11th day.

Singham Again Domestic Box Office Collection

On its 11th day, the day-wise collection of the Ajay Devgn starrer saw a 66% decrease. The movie went below the 10 crore mark on Monday (November 11) and earned around an estimated 5 crore*. This was a sharp decline from its 10-day day-wise collection, wherein the movie had earned 14.80 crore. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 230.30* crore. Even though the movie saw a considerable dip, it is now inching towards the 250 crore milestone.

Achievements By Singham Again

The Ajay Devgn starrer has become the second highest-grossing movie of 2024, surpassing the Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter, which has amassed 215 crore. However, the movie is indeed feeling the pressure from the clash with the Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, along with the mixed response from the masses and critics alike. One of the prime advantages of the movie is that it will not be facing any significant competition at the box office for the entire month of November. Its most significant competition will directly be the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, which will hit the theatres on December 5, 2024.

About The Movie

Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles and boasts of loaded cameos by Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. If that was not enough, the movie also had a cameo appearance by Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey. It paved the way for Salman’s integration into Rohit Shetty’s cop universe in the form of Mission Chulbul Singham.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Veer-Zaara International Re-Release Box Office: Magic Of Shah Rukh Khan & Preity Zinta Starrer Is Intact Even After 20 Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News