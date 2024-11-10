Diwali 2024 release Singham Again held its fort strong despite mixed reviews at the ticket windows. It entered the 100 crore club on the first weekend and hit the triple century at the worldwide box office within 9 days. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama stars Ajay Devgn in his iconic role as Bajirao Singham. Kareena Kapoor Khan reprises her character as Avni. Jackie Shroff, Dayanand Shetty, Shweta Tiwari, and Arjun Kapoor also play pivotal roles. The fifth installment of the cop franchise got bigger than ever because of the cameo appearances by Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Salman Khan.

Domestic Box Office Collection

In India, Singham Again has made box office collection of 207.60 crores net*. It brought in 12 crores* on Saturday, witnessing a 33% growth from Friday. Including taxes, the gross earnings now stand at 244.96 crores.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

On the second Saturday, the overseas collections slightly increased as Singham again brought in 3 crores. The international total now stands at 65.67 crores gross.

Combining earnings from both regions, the worldwide box office collection of Singham Again comes to 310.63 crores gross. With that, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty now have another film in the 300 crore club, which is a massive box office milestone!

Beats Hindi Medium

Hindi Medium, led by Irrfan Khan, had made worldwide earnings of 304.57 crores gross. Singham Again has now surpassed that mark by a considerable margin.

It also missed Golmaal Again by an inch. Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s 2017 comedy-drama minted 310.67 crores gross. Their latest Diwali release only needs 0.04 crores gross more to leave it behind.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

